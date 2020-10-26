Hungary to Send 150 Ventilators to Czech Republic

Hungary will send 150 ventilators to the Czech Republic, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Twitter. The Czech fire service will transport the ventilators to warehouses of the state reserve fund, from where they will be taken to hospitals as needed. The Czech authorities said they had asked for assistance from European Union and NATO member states in their fight against the rapid spread of the virus. Babiš said that the European Commission was sending 30 ventilators to Prague from its own reserves.

