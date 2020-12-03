Gergely Gulyás told a parliamentary committee hearing that the rules will be decided either at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday or on Dec. 9 at the latest.

Gergely Gulyás, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said special coronavirus-related rules may apply during the Christmas period for family get-togethers.

According to MTI, Gulyás told a parliamentary committee hearing that the rules will be decided either at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday or on Dec. 9 at the latest. “In my personal opinion there are compelling arguments to be made for the introduction of special rules for the roughly week-long Christmas period,” Gulyás said.

The minister cited experts as saying that infections are expected to peak between early December and late January. He added that a third wave may be avoided due to the arrival of a vaccine. Health authorities are carrying out daily coronavirus tests at 18,000 locations, he said, adding that all school staff were being tested.

Meanwhile, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, said the government will soon launch a website to assess public interest in getting a Covid-19 vaccine. This will help the authorities plan the placement of vaccination points when a vaccine is made available, she said. “We have several different plans depending on what type of vaccine is imported,” Müller said.

Hungary on Monday registered 3,951 new virus cases and 154 fatalities.

