189 Covid-19 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,212

Fully 189 Covid-19 patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,212 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 238,056, while the death toll now stands at 5,513. Fully 68,525 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 164,018, while there are 7,812 hospitalised patients, 639 on ventilators. Fully 53,238 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,894,753. So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (49,680) and Pest County (30,897), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (15,201), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (14,387) and Hajdú-Bihar (12,992). Tolna (3,859) has the fewest cases.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay