This is when the government will decide on the rules for the 24th

Strict protection measures for the second phase of control of the coronavirus epidemic will be maintained until January 11, the deputy head of the emergency center of the operational strain responsible for controlling the epidemic said at an online press conference on Tuesday.

Róbert Kiss highlighted the night curfews, the obligation to wear masks, the ban on public groupings and gatherings, as well as the current opening times and bans on certain shops, restaurants, accommodation and leisure facilities. He added that:

the rules for Christmas Eve will be decided by the government on 21 December.

Róbert Kiss asked the population to comply with the protection measures. The goal remains to prevent and slow down the spread of the epidemic and to protect the performance of hospitals.

The lieutenant colonel said that police had taken action against 208 people on Monday for disregarding the obligation to wear a mask.