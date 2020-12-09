Six thousand black flags were placed by the DK on the side of Bikás-domb

The Democratic Coalition placed 6,000 black flags on Bikás-domb. With this, the party remembered the victims of the coronavirus epidemic in Hungary.

A DK politician said at a press conference that there are more than six thousand victims of the epidemic that could have been saved with the proper use of available resources and good governance.

Zoltán Varga said: Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly said that they are armed to the teeth for a second wave and that health capacities are almost unlimited. The prime minister also promised that all patients would be saved, , the politician said, adding that Viktor Orbán had once again “lied.”