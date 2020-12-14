State Secretary’s Office Maintains Regular Contact With Diaspora Hungarians

The state secretary’s office in charge of policies for Hungarian communities abroad maintains regular contacts with diaspora Hungarians, the ministerial commissioner for the area at the Prime Minister’s Office said.

A meeting of Hungarian weekend schools has been organised since 2018 and some 111 educational institution leaders and persons responsible for education arrived from 28 countries for this year’s event, Péter Szilágyi said after online talks with members of the Canadian diaspora. Canada is represented by 15 persons at the meeting which has become increasingly popular over the years, he added. A new online platform for sharing educational materials will be made available in the near future to help teachers of Hungarian in all weekend schools, he said. Currently the office knows of 250 Hungarians weekend schools around the world, he added. The government has been supporting weekend schools through tenders since 2019, Szilágyi said. This year, some 261 projects were supported with 364 million forints (EUR 1m), including 43.9 million forints paid for 30 applications from 25 Canadian Hungarian organisations, he added. He also said that since the government’s Kőrösi Csoma scheme was launched in 2013, some 625 scholarships have been granted to people helping Hungarians around the world in 29 countries. The programme has reached some 45,000 Hungarians living in diaspora, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay