Szijjártó: earlier and more Chinese vaccines will arrive in Hungary than expected

Earlier and more coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Hungary from China than agreed in the contract, the Foreign Minister said on Tuesday on his Facebook page.

Péter Szijjártó said in the video that according to the contract, half a million Chinese vaccines would arrive in Hungary by the end of February, but now, in the middle of February, 550,000 vaccines will be delivered.

In the video, the Foreign Minister was informed about this by the Hungarian Ambassador to Beijing. Máté Pesti said that the 550,000 vaccines stored in 84 refrigerated containers have already been loaded into the aircraft, which will depart from Beijing to Budapest in an hour.

At the end of the conversation, the Foreign Minister asked the Ambassador to work on the next delivery term after the start of the first batch of shipments.

