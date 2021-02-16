The extension of the emergency period is being debated in Parliament

Today, the Parliament begins to discuss the extension of the emergency period ordered due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The second and closing day of the first sitting of this year will start at 9 am with pre-agenda speeches.

This will be followed by a general debate on the Justice Minister’s proposal on protection against the coronavirus pandemic.

In her motion, Judit Varga proposes to extend the scope of the emergency regulations, emphasizing that the basic goal of the cabinet is to protect the life and health of the Hungarian people, as well as to reduce economic damage and preserve jobs.

The rest of the session will also include a general discussion on the activities of the Curia, the National Courts Office (OBH) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office in 2019, as well as a bill on national data assets by the Minister for Innovation and Technology.

(MTI)