Szlávik: We need to convince people that the Chinese vaccine is also safe

János Szlávik, chief infectiologist, tried to dispel the distrust of oriental vaccines in the morning program of RTL Klub.



According to the chief infectiologist of the South Pest Central Hospital

we are at the beginning of the third wave, but we have noticed an increase in the number of patients in the hospital.

As he said, more and more cases of the British coronavirus mutant are being detected, but the vaccines currently available are effective against it as well, although not necessarily as much as against the original virus. According to him, it will turn out over time, the virus is constantly changing, but all vaccines are good. The point is to vaccinate as many people as possible, as soon as possible.

People need to be convinced that the Chinese vaccine is also safe. They are not afraid of the Chinese mobile phone, the Chinese goods, it is a simple psychological matter. Meanwhile it has already turned out that the Russian vaccine is quite excellent

-Said Szlávik.

debreceninap.hu