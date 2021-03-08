Reformed Churches Suspend Public Worship Services

National
Coronavirus
Hungary’s reformed churches are suspending their public worship services and events from Monday until the end of the month, the Hungarian Reformed Church’s synod has said.

The synod said in a statement that in-person worship services and congregation activities will be suspended from March 8 until March 26. The synod’s leadership council recommended that congregations hold worship services online. It also called on pastors and presbyteries to find ways to help those in need. The church said it will make a decision on Easter worship services on March 26.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

