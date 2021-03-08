Pope Francis Meets Government Official for Christian Affairs in Mosul

Pope Francis, during his visit to Mosul, met Tristan Azbej, the state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of assisting persecuted Christians.

Azbej told MTI that he had been among the first of the invited guests to meet the pontiff. He said the pope was praying for Christian communities in Iraq in a church demolished by Islamic State terrorists. At the meeting, Azbej briefed the pope about Hungarian support for persecuted Christians in Iraq, adding that Francis blessed Hungary’s mission.

