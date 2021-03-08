Justice Minister in Talks on Tech Giants’ Transparency

Justice Minister Judit Varga met Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, to discuss the Hungarian government’s work on the transparency of tech giants, and will meet executives of Google in the near future to discuss the same.

Varga said on Facebook that bringing tech giants to comply with national regulations and to operate transparently was an issue “everyone in the world” was interested in. Hungary’s Digital Freedom Committee “has already made resolute actions to prepare the establishment of an EU-wide regulation”, Varga said. She briefed Breton on the Hungarian developments, who praised the measures and “also asked for our patience before submitting a Hungarian law,” Varga said. The government wants to make tech giants’ operations “legal, transparent and controllable … nothing more than what applies to other companies and small businesses too,” Varga said. Varga will therefore accept the invitation of Google executives to a meeting, and “initiate similar consultations with the leaders of Facebook and other technology giants,” she said.

hungarymatters.hu