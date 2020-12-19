New Year’s Eve fireworks won’t be banned everywhere

There was a loophole left in the decision. Although a recent government decree will ban the sale and use of New Year’s pyrotechnic articles, the rule doesn’t apply in all cases.

For example, if not from the containers placed, but in shops, you can still sell various fireworks. On the other hand, the ban on fireworks only applies to public areas,

so rocketing can go smoothly from a private area, such as a garden or balcony.

Police have confirmed to Telex that the regulation really only bans year-end “temporary storage”, not out-of-store sales.

And the ban on fireworks really only applies to public areas, that is

in private, everyone can shoot up in the sky whatever they want.

But remember, anyone who breaks the rules can be fined up to 150,000 forints.

