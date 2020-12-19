Nearly 50 pine trees were distributed to poor families in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention planned to host people who live in difficult circumstances for the 10th time this Christmas, but due to the epidemic, this cannot happen now. According to the association’s announcement, the children of nearly 100 families were gifted on Santa’s Day, and the next day on Christmas, stuffed cabbage and Christmas delicacies will be taken to the people of Debrecen living in homeless centers.

This morning, the Tree of Love was handed over to nearly 50 families in two locations. The association bought the distributed, very beautiful pines from the Christmas fundraising campaign, which were provided by a generous young entrepreneur couple from Debrecen with a huge discount.

All families live in disadvantaged, difficult circumstances. The Debrecen Family Support Service invited the needy living in the Forrás Mental Hygiene Center and Tócóskerti Housing Estate, due to the epidemic, every half hour.

The trees were transported to the two sites by members of the association.

We also carried Christmas candy to the children to whom we handed over the tree, and we discussed how they could make ornaments for the tree themselves. Families would not have come to the tree if they didn’t receive it from us, because food is more important. Many are raising children alone, there was a grandfather who takes care of his 4 grandchildren. Most of them said that after many years, they could set up a Christmas tree for the first time, so far they didn’t dare think about it.

– read in the Communication.

debreceninap.hu