The five-branch roundabout on Mikepércsi út has been completed

A five-lane roundabout was built on the main road No. 47 at the long-distance junction. The investment won’t only improve safe transport conditions, but will also make it easier to approach the northern part of the Southern Economic Zone.

As Mayor László Papp said on the spot on December 18, 2020, the completed roundabout is a

transport development, which will be of particular importance when this industrial zone becomes fully operational, thus, also having a very significant impact on economic development.

The transport system was already adapted to economic development ideas in 2016, so after a long preparation, this roundabout was completed. The transport development related to the industrial park was implemented in several stages. The first and most important was the construction of the main road 481, which connects the M35 motorway and the main road 47 in the southern part of the southern industrial park. Then the classification node that explores the southern part of the industrial park from Highway 47 was completed. The third phase of the development is the now completed high-capacity, two-lane roundabout, which will explore not only the southern industrial area, but also the economic area on the east side of Highway 47, so it will have several positive effects.

It was also important to build this roundabout because the city will face an increasing traffic load in this area in the coming years.

By the 2030s, up to more than 10,000 people will be able to work in this industrial zone, and road traffic could increase significantly. The roundabout has yet to be connected to the already existing internal road network of the southern industrial zone. A public procurement procedure has already been launched for the connection. This will also provide an opportunity to create a space for small and medium-sized enterprises in Hungary and Debrecen near the roundabout.

According to Member of Parliament László Pósán, this southern part of Debrecen wasn’t a popular residential area at all two decades ago. Today, however, it has become an attractive area not only for investors but also for citizens wishing to settle here. New residential areas have been or will be created along Gázvezeték Street, in the central part of Kerekestelep. This part of the city is prospering, and any development that gives it new strength will obviously benefit those who live here.

Zoltán Szoták, the Hajdú-Bihar county director of Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt., first of all thanked the contractor Zemplénkő Kft. for their work, therefore the roundabout was prepared in good quality almost a month before the deadline. The technical handover took place on December 9th. During the construction, nearly 3,000 cubic meters of land were moved, 227 meters of so-called rows of round glass separating the traffic lanes, 1,100 cubic meters of asphalt, more than 2 kilometers of curbs, nearly 1.5 kilometers of steel strip railings, and 1,100 exchanges in the vicinity of the roundabout were planted.

Photo: János Miskolczi

debreceninap.hu