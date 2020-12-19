An assessment of the best cities to live in in Hungary

Budapest is the best place to live in the 1st and 5th districts, and in the countryside in Eger and Veszprém, according to the ranking set up by the Otthon Centrum on the basis of international trends, from which cities with a population of more than 20,000 were examined.

According to a statement from the real estate agency network, cities have significant value in terms of quality of life, examining GP care, population education, employment and commuting.

Analysts found that there is no substantial shift to last year’s list, with a list of metropolitan districts in the top nine. The list of livability is led by the 1st and 5th districts, followed by the other districts of downtown Pest (VI., VII., IX., XIII.), as well as from the Buda side in the II., XI. and XII. district.

Among the rural settlements, Veszprém and Eger top the list, which can be mainly explained by the fact that the people living there get to their jobs quickly. This is followed by Székesfehérvár and Pécs, from which Szeged, Debrecen and Győr are behind.

The research covered the settlements of the agglomeration, where the values ​​of Budaörs and Szentendre are the best. The two settlements stood out among the other cities and districts in terms of the number of immigrants, and all this shows that the largest migration gains in recent years have been achieved by the settlements close to the capital of Pest County.

The ranking of the quality of life indicators of the Otthon Centrum reflects almost the same result as the ranking listing the average values ​​of the specific prices of used condominium brick buildings published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

This indicates that the real estate is seriously affected by the quality of life indicators, as the I, II, V. and XII. districts are excellent not only on the basis of selected quality of life indicators, but in this context they are also the most expensive districts.

(MTI)