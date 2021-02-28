Hungary Reports 72 Coronavirus Fatalities and 4,469 New Infections

Fully 72 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 4,469 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 428,699, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 14,974, while 321,128 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 92,497, while there are 5,482 hospitalized Covid patients, 524 on a ventilator.

Altogether 33,353 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,660,342.

Fully 677,682 people have been vaccinated so far, with 249,499 having received the second jab. Hospital vaccinations using the Pfizer and Sputnik vaccines will continue this week and GPs are vaccinating people below the age of 60 with underling illnesses with AstraZeneca vaccine. Teams are also returning to several nursing homes, while second-round jabs of health workers will continue.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (80,316) and Pest County (55,029) so far, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (24,618), Hajdú-Bihar (23,792) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (24,095). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (9,600).

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu