Cold front arrives on Friday

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Cold front arrives on Friday

In the first half of the week, warm spring weather is expected, while in the second half, a cold front arrives – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be around -3 and 2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 7 and 12 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy. In some regions of the country, fog is also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around -4 and 3 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 10 and 15 Celsius degrees are expected.

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected for Wednesday. The lowest temperatures will be between -3 and 2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 10 and 16 Celsius degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be cloudy. At night, there will be -2 and 3 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 12-18 Celsius degrees are expected.

A cold front arrives of Friday. In the afternoon, rain is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 0 and 5 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 4 and 13 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be sunny but windy. At night, the temperatures will be around -4 and 2 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 3-8 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunny weather continues on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between -6 and 1 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 3 and 7 Celsius degrees.

 

Source: mti.hu

