Heat Alert – Cooldown to Arrive on Monday

On Monday we will have a very hot day: for this reason, the National Meteorological Service also issued the highest warning to some counties.

A second degree warning is currently in force in Hajdú-Bihar.

The cold front is expected to arrive in the evening with a stormy wind, but there may be heavy thunderstorms from the afternoon. The meteorological service wrote to the MTI on Monday morning that the average daily temperature is above 26, 27 degrees Celsius in many places, especially 28, 29 degrees Celsius in the south. For this reason, a third-level warning was issued to Bács-Kiskun, Békés and Csongrád-Csanád counties.

Also due to the heat to Baranya, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Somogy and Tolna counties, to Budapest, Pest, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Fejér, Heves, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Veszprém and a first degree warning was issued for Zala County.

According to the national forecast, the peak values ​​will be between 30 and 39 degrees, the lower values ​​will be lower in the Lake Fertő area and at the northern border, and higher in the Southern Great Plain. We can measure values ​​between 20 and 31 degrees late at night.

There are different criteria for warning the National Chief Medical Officer and the National Meteorological Service about heat. Due to the persistent heat, Cecília Müller ordered a second-rate measure, the heat alarm, from Saturday to Monday midnight.

The meteorological service also emphasized that calm weather is expected during the first part of the day on Monday, but the atmosphere in the north and northwest is heavily labilizing and thunderstorms and heavy thunderstorms may form from late afternoon. From the evening, the cold front arrives with a stormy wind from the northwest. However, more widespread thunderstorms are more likely only on a night before Tuesday, they said.

Due to the risk of thunderstorms, a second-level warning was issued for Budapest, Pest, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Komárom-Esztergom, Vas and Veszprém counties, and a first-level warning for the rest of the country. In addition, a first-degree warning was issued for Budapest, Pest, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, Vas and Veszprém counties due to the risk of rainstorms.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay