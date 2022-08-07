A twelve-meter-high tree fell on the road near Debrecen, on main road no. 4 on Saturday. Firefighters from Debrecen intervened with chainsaws, the county disaster management reported.

On Saturday morning, an area of ​​one hectare burned near Nádudvar, at the end of Jókai street. Firefighters from Püspökladány extinguished the flames with two water jets and hand tools.

Reeds were burning in Püspökladány, at the end of Keleti street. The fire spread from the canal bank to the wheat stubble. Firefighters from Püspökládany extinguished the fire with a water jet.

A fire broke out in two holiday homes on Saturday between Hajdúszoboszló and Kaba, on the shores of the Keleti Main Canal. Professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló and Debrecen marched to extinguish the fire with water jets. One building was completely engulfed in flames, the roof structure of the other holiday home and the annexed filagoria were on fire. The occupants of the building were able to get out of the house in time, so they were not injured.

Late in the evening near Ártánd, on Határ road, a tree fell on the road. Firefighters from Berettíóújfalu removed the traffic obstacle.

