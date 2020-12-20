Miklós Kásler Appointed New Hospital Directors on Friday

Miklós Kásler, Minister of Human Resources, appointed hospital directors on Friday. The terms of office of the heads of clinical centers, central hospitals in Budapest and county hospitals will take effect from 1st January 2021.

In his speech before appointing the new hospital directors, Kásler emphasized that Hungarian healthcare is being reorganized in every detail, which also affects Emmi (Ministry of Human Resources).

A new National Hospital Directorate will be established to help and keep county hospitals together and to implement professional policy decisions, economic and financial issues, he added.

Miklós Kásler emphasized that before the transformation of Hungarian healthcare, “the four most important tasks must be solved”: the general patient care system must be established from primary care to county hospitals, the five most important groups of public health diseases must be taken care of and the Hungarian epidemiological system must be reorganized. As a fourth task, he emphasized caring for people who were both socially and healthily vulnerable.

The minister stated: “they want to establish a legal, transparent and clear situation, for which the separation of public and private health care is essential, as both are needed, but in orderly conditions”.

According to Emmi’s announcement, hospital directors of the University of Pécs, the Albert Szent-Györgyi Clinical Center in Szeged, the University of Debrecen, the South Pest Central Hospital, the South Buda Central Hospital and the Szent Imre University Hospital have been appointed.

On Friday, hospital directors of the Bács-Kiskun County Hospital in Kecskemét, the Teaching Hospital of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Szeged, the Békés County Central Hospital in Gyula, the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Central Hospital in Miskolc, Csolnoky Ferenc Hospital in Veszprém, Szent György University Teaching Hospital in Fejér County, Székesfehérvár, Géza Hetényi Hospital-Clinic in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County in Szolnok, Ferenc Markhot Teaching Hospital and Clinic in Eger, Markusovszky University Hospital in Szombathely, Florida Ferenc Hospital in Kistarcsa, the Petz Aladár County Teaching Hospital in Győr, the Kaposi Mór Teaching Hospital in Somos County in Kaposvár, the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Hospitals and University Teaching Hospital in Nyíregyháza, the Szent Borbála Hospital in Tatabánya, the Dorottya Kanizsai Hospital in Nagykanizsa, the Csongrád-Csanád County Health Care Center in Hódmezővásárhely, the St. Panteleon Hospital Clinic in Dunaújváros and the Erzsébet Soproni Educational Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute have been appointed.

