Drunk Man Caused Serious Accident in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a local resident for a well-founded suspicion of drunk driving.

According to the data of the investigation, on September 6th, 2020, at about 4.30 pm in Debrecen, Kartács Street, a man collcrashed into an iron railing with his scooter, during which he suffered serious injuries. Police officers used an alcohol probe against the driver of the vehicle, indicating a positive value. Police interrogated the 46-year-old man as a suspect, during which he testified.

The investigating authority carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu