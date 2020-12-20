László Papp: This will Happen in Debrecen Following the PM’s Decisions Announced Yesterday

Viktor Orbán launches a new economic action plan to protect Hungarian businesses from the difficulties caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The two most important of the four steps are:

The business tax for small businesses will be halved from 1st January.

Settlements with less than 25,000 people receive support from the government, and the financial situation of the larger municipalities is reviewed one by one.

Opposition mayors are protesting against the steps. On the other hand, the president of the Fidesz-led Association of Towns with County Rights (MJVSZ), Mayor Károly Szita from Kaposvár welcomes the decision.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, is not worried about the lost money either. He said that the measures introduced for the companies in Debrecen will provide an opportunity for tax savings, thereby creating new jobs, preserving existing ones and developing them.

debreceninap.hu