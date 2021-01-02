First New Year Baby of the Capital and the Countryside Was Born at the Same Time

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on First New Year Baby of the Capital and the Countryside Was Born at the Same Time

The first newborns of 2021 are a little boy and a little girl.

One of them was born in the capital and the other in the countryside 1 minute after midnight.

In Budapest, the first newborn of 2021 is named Pál Hunor. The little boy was born at the Budapest Army Hospital, Hungarian Army Health Center, with 3350 grams and 54 centimeters. He is his mother’s first child.

In the countryside, in Nógrád county, a little girl was born first at the St. Lazarus County Hospital in Salgótarján. Csóka Boglárka was born in the natural way with 3200 grams and 52 centimeters, as the second child of the family.

MTI

Photos: Márton Mónus

