Hungarian Doctors’ Union: those who do not vaccinate themselves will pay for their hospital care!

This would encourage people to be more willing to vaccinate. Healthcare workers should set an example by giving themselves a vaccine against the coronavirus, said Ágnes Daróczy-Gaál, vice-president of the Hungarian Medical Union.

The Vice-President also added that not only is it important to vaccinate health workers because of the “psychological” example, but they can also be important sources of infection, even if they are not working with coronavirus patients; “Yes you have to vaccinate yourself”.

According to Ágnes Daróczy-Gaál, those who have worked with covid patients or are still working in the Covid department are 100 percent pro-vaccination, so there is no persuasion or dissenting opinion, unfortunately there are anti-vaccination or other people who fear that there is only one type of vaccine with new technology.

How people could be persuaded, she replied, could either depend on a toll-free green number or other information interfaces that are appropriate, but it is uncertain whether vaccination could be made mandatory, whether vaccination could be “sanctioned”. Citizens need to be involved in vaccinating themselves, understanding the cost of treating them if they become ill.

If someone does not get vaccinated, consider that they have to finance a 2-3 week intensive ward treatment out of their own pocket, which can be as much as HUF 14-21 million.

According to the vice president, in light of this information, it is no longer certain that so many people would protest against the vaccination.

