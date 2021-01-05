Pál Győrfi also received the vaccination against the coronavirus, he was a little impressed

“Today I received the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination at the Üllői út Clinic health vaccine point,” wrote Pál Győrfi, a spokesman for the National Ambulance Service, on his Facebook page. “I admit, I was a little touched, for several reasons,” he added, then continued:

On the one hand, it was an uplifting feeling to see how enthusiastically and disciplinedly the health workers, doctors, nurses, comrades of the National Ambulance Service and other helping professionals of different ages take up the vaccine. This is important because we also need to set an example and encourage those who doubt or even have fears. On the other hand, because everyone I was talking to felt the same way I did: a kind of relief.

Pál Győrfi wholeheartedly and convincingly recommends to others that they should be vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity, “because all experts say it is effective and safe”.

According to the vaccination strategy, which was published recently, healthcare workers will receive the vaccine in the first place, but Viktor Orbán himself is not satisfied with the pace of vaccination.

debreceninap.hu