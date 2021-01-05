LIFE 2020 Call for Proposals from NGOs on the European Green Deal (NGO4GD)

The European Green Deal is the EU growth strategy that aims to transform the EU into a fair and prosperous society, with a modern, sustainable and competitive economy that leaves no one behind where there are no net emissions of greenhouse gases in 2050 and where economic growth is decoupled from resource use.

Amid the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, civil society as whole and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in particular are suffering a blow to their capacity to take actions and to contribute to the profound transformations needed to achieve a successful and just transition towards a sustainable future.

In the framework of the LIFE Programme, the LIFE 2020 Call for Proposals from NGOs on the European Green Deal (NGO4GD) is launched to reinforce the capacity of NGOs acting at Member States’ level to mobilise and strengthen civil society participation and contribution to the implementation of the European Green Deal.

Please consult the Guidelines for Applicants for further details and use the technical and financial application forms of the NGO4GD Call for Proposals to apply.

 

