Christmas Trees are Collected in Debrecen

According to the practice of previous years, Debrecen Hulladék Közszolgáltató Nonprofit Kft. is taking care of the collection and removal of unwanted Christmas trees in an organized manner.

Te work is done in two ways in sparsely populated and densely populated areas, the company said in a statement.

In the less populated, i.e. “houses with gardens” areas, the trees are collected by the municipal waste collecting trucks, so the trees must be placed next to the trash on the day of emptying.

In densely populated parts of the city, ie in the areas of blocks-of-flats, a collection service is organized specifically for this purpose between 6th January and 31st January. These areas are divided into districts and the trees are collected from the districts in a pre-scheduled time period, with one district being cleared twice a week.

The collection will take place in 2 shifts, from 5:30 to 13:30 and from 14:00 to 22:00. The trees are requested to be placed next to (if possible near) the route of the communal waste collecting trucks’ route.

debreceninap.hu