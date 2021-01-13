Momentum: get everyone 100 thousand forints if you vaccinate

Ten thousand Hungarians have died of coronavirus, and tens of thousands more may die this year if we do not vaccinate ourselves. Almost a year ago, the economy shut down, and the government has no precise plan for when life will resume, says András Fekete-Győr, president of Momentum.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel: the vaccination, which can save the lives of tens of thousands of Hungarians and restore freedom – in order to do so, mass immunity must be achieved.

András Fekete-Győr, the president of Momentum, presented his party’s proposal in a Facebook video that

Anyone who gets vaccinated should receive 100,000 forints.

According to the opposition party, this would be important

Because in order to save as many lives as possible, people need to be encouraged to get the vaccine.

Because we need to support those who are forced to live day by day as a result of the social crisis.

Because we need to boost consumption and restart the economy. If no real help arrives, there will still be plenty of jobs to be lost in the next period.

“Where would the money come from? The government is spending more on its propaganda than it would need to get 100,000 forints for everyone who vaccinate themselves. But the Budapest-Belgrade railway line, built with Chinese credit, will cost more than the entire proposal would cost.

Don’t look for excuses from the government! Give anyone who gets vaccinated a hundred thousand forints. Let’s save the lives of tens of thousands in one step, help our compatriots in difficult situations and restart the economy! ” – Fekete-Győr said.

debreceninap.hu