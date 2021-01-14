Coronavirus – 95 Fatalities, 1,358 More Infections

Fully 95 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,358 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 345,710, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 10,948, while 215,453 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 119,309, while there are 4,870 hospitalised Covid patients, 339 on a ventilator. Altogether 25,856 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,879,364. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (64,944) and Pest County (43,115) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (19,681), Győr-Moson-Sopron (19,666) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (19,350). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (7,259).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay