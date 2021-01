Firefighters were alerted in Balmazújváros on January 18th due to the presence of carbon monoxide in a flat. There was also fire in the building.

Local firefighters from Balmazújváros and Hajdúnánás went on the scene. The units made measurements in the building. The specialists of the gas supplier excluded the appliances from the system. There were no personal injuries, the county disaster management reported.

debreceninap.hu