Coronavirus: 56 Fatalities, 844 More Infections

Fully 56 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 844 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 360,418, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 12,024, while 243,092 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 105,302, while there are 3,814 hospitalised Covid patients, 247 on a ventilator.

Altogether 18,141 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,062,132.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (67,068) and Pest County (44,819) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,389), Győr-Moson-Sopron (20,246) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (20,125). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (7,777).

Source: debreceninap.hu