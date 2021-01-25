Cold Winter Weather Comes Back

According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, cold winter weather and snowing are expected for the upcoming days.

Monday will be cloudy; however, snow, sleet and rain are expected in most regions of the country. The lowest temperatures will be around -5 and 5 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 0 and 6 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will also be cloudy. In some regions of the country, sleet and snow are expected. At night, the temperatures will be around -5 and 0 Celsius degrees, while during the day, -1 and 5 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunny and windy weather is expected for Wednesday. The lowest temperatures will be between -7 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around -1 and 5 Celsius degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be cloudy; snowing is also expected in some regions of the country. At night, there will be -8 and -1 Celsius degrees, while during the day, -1-4 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will be cloudy. In the afternoon, rain and sleet are expected. The lowest temperatures will be around -6 and 5 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between -1 and 10 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rainy. At night, the temperatures will be around -4 and 3 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 1-10 Celsius degrees are expected.

Cloudy and rainy weather continues on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between -8 and 4 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around -3 and 12 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu