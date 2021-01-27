Hungary Records 89 Coronavirus Fatalities, 459 More Infections

Fully 89 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 459 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 360,877, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to 12,113, while 244,681 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 104,083, while there are 3,815 hospitalised Covid patients, 263 on a ventilator. Altogether 18,075 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,067,663. Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 149,676 people have received their first jab, and 12,629 have been fully inoculated. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (67,138) and Pest County (44,871) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,405), Győr-Moson-Sopron (20,254) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (20,139). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (7,789).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay