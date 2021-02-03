Hungary Records 78 Covid Fatalities, 578 More Infections

Fully 78 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 578 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 369,288, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to 12,656, while 268,803 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 87,829, while there are 3,729 hospitalised Covid patients, 272 on a ventilator. Altogether 18,030 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,176,944. Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 243,036 people have received their first jab, and 68,526 have been fully inoculated. The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (68,548) and Pest County (45,908) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,872), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (20,627) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (20,595). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,048).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay