Hungary Records 87 Coronavirus Fatalities and 1,079 New Infections

Fully 87 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,079 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 378,734, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to 13,249, while 283,282 people have made a recovery.

The number of active infections has declined to 82,203, while there are 3,792 hospitalized Covid patients, 304 on a ventilator.

So far, 291,396 people have received their first jab, and 110,395 have been fully inoculated.

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu