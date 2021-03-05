Man pretends to be a secret agent to steal money

On March 4, 2021, the Debrecen District Court announced a decision in the case of the defendant, who pretended to be a high-ranking secret agent and had misled several victims with his tale, whose money he had spent on his own livelihood.

The trial court found the defendant guilty of 6 counts of fraud, 1 felony, harassment, and misuse of a firearm or ammunition, and was therefore sentenced to 4 years in prison and 4 years in public order. The court confiscated the firearm and ammunition. For four victims, the district court upheld the civil claim.

According to the facts established by the court, the man, pretending to be a high-ranking secret agent, stole large sums of money from the victims, citing various untrue reasons, so that from 2014 until the fall of 2017 he used his son’s acquaintance to get close to wealthier people.

During the acquaintances, the man pretended to be the head of the European Border and Coast Guard (FRONTEX), and regularly referred to his extensive network of contacts. The defendant told his acquaintances that later, if he knew anything, he would help and mobilize his contacts. With the larger sums of money regularly handed over to the accused, the livelihoods of the deceived and injured victims were actually financed. Several different asked to borrow larger sums of cash.

The man most often argued that his father and mother needed money for medical treatment abroad, surgery, and then the death of his father in advance of the funeral expenses and the need to advance the expenses incurred in connection with the sale of the property left to his parents. In one of the cases, the relationship of trust is strengthened by the defendant taking the unsuspecting man with him in a “covert action controlled by him” so that he could be convinced of the veracity of the allegation.

Continuing the relationship of trust, the victims paid the defendant a large amount in several places. The defendant caused damage to six victims, a total of more than 26 million forints, which was not reimbursed, nor did he intend to repay the money.

In 2017, the defendant also asked his son to borrow various sums of money, which after a while the boy no longer fulfilled. Therefore, between August and November 2017, the defendant’s own son was regularly harassed by phone, calling him nearly one hundred and seventy times to give him money. The man filed a private motion against his father for an offense of harassment.

During a search of the house, which was better held on November 21, 2017, by G. S., police officers found and seized 16 firearms and 16 pieces of ammunition held in an open bank on top of a built-in closet in an apartment he rented.

Judge Dr. Ildikó Sal assessed the passage of time as a mitigating circumstance in the reasoning of the verdict, the serious serious circumstances as the sign of the accused’s punishment and the partially continuous commission.

The court’s decision was not final, the prosecutor took note of the verdict, while the accused and his counsel appealed for acquittal. The case continues at the Debrecen General Court.

