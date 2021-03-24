Hungary Records 249 Covid Fatalities and 7,587 New Infections

Fully 249 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 7,587 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

Fully 1,696,110 people have received their first jab, and 494,520 have been fully inoculated, the website said.

The number of infections has risen to 593,710, while the death toll has increased to 18,952. The number of recoveries stands at 381,807. There are 192,951 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 11,805 Covid patients, 1,423 of whom are on ventilators.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (113,061) and Pest County (82,772), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (34,013) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (32,955), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (31,704). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (12,887).