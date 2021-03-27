Registration for Vaccination Can Be Checked Online

The national health insurance fund has launched an online platform where anyone can check the status of their registration for vaccination, the government website koronavirus.gov.hu has said. The status of registration can be checked at https://vakcinareg.neak.gov.hu/regisztracio/

People who have registered for vaccination but have not received their jab yet can query the status of their registration submitted at vakcinainfo.gov.hu or in paper form at the Hungarian state treasury. The social security (TAJ) number and the date of birth must be filled in to start the query which gives either a Yes or a No response. The website added that after registering for vaccination, it takes a few days for the system to process the request.

 

