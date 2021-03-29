In this week the weather can be warmer than 20 degrees

The weather heats up in the following days: there are values above 20 degrees Celsius in many places, but the air cools down on the weekends. In addition, there will be a lot of sunshine, but we need to be prepared for multiple showers of rain, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national, medium-term forecast.

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Monday, with most of the sunshine likely in the west and south-west of the country. There will be no significant rainfall during the day, but in the evening it will rain in the northeast and east. The minimum temperature is minus 2 and plus 5, the maximum temperature is between 13-20 degrees.

On Tuesday, the clouds break during the day, but for a long time, the sun shines only in Transdanubia. There may be light rain and showers in the northeastern and eastern counties. Values ​​between 3 and 8 degrees are expected during the coldest hours. In the afternoon the temperature difference between the northeast and western counties will be large, the peak temperature will be between 10 and 22 degrees, it will get cooler going from west to northeast.

On Wednesday, the sun shines for several hours, precipitation is unlikely. It will be 2-8 degrees at dawn, the air will warm up between 16 and 22 degrees in the afternoon, and it will be cooler in the northeastern and eastern counties.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Thursday, early April. In the second half of the day, however, showers and possibly thunderstorms may occur in the northern counties. It is likely to be 3-9 degrees in the morning and 18-24 degrees during the day.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in several places on Friday. Higher amounts of precipitation may fall in the northeastern and eastern counties. The wind is getting stronger in several places. A minimum temperature of 6-12 and a maximum temperature of 13-22 degrees are likely.

On Saturday, in addition to several hours of sunshine, there may be sporadic rain and showers. The temperature is likely to be 0-7 in the morning and 9-14 in the afternoon.

The sun shines for several hours on Sunday, but it can rain in some places. In the coldest hours the temperature is between minus 3 and plus 5, during the day it is between 11-16 degrees -read in the forecast.

debreceninap.hu