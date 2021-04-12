Hungarian family celebrates birthday – two died, ten caught the coronavirus

After a family reunion, two relatives died and a woman got severely ill with the new type of coronavirus.

Speaking to RTL Klub, Beaáta Rózsa said that in the beginning of March, the family celebrated her grandmother’s birthday and everyone got infected.

The woman with three children was in the hospital for weeks. Her 86-year-old grandmother and 72-year-old father died of the infection. Her mother also fought for her life in the same hospital.

According to Beáta Rózsa, they all wore masks at the gathering but took them off to eat the cake. Two family members already had symptoms at the time but were unaware that one of them had been ill for two weeks.

She shared their unfortunate story so others could learn from it.

debreceninap.hu