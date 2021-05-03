Newer groups will have the opportunity to be vaccinated

From Tuesday, foreigners living in Hungary who do not have a Taj number can also register for the vaccination, the national chief physician announced at an online press conference of the operative board responsible for the fight against the coronavirus epidemic on Monday.

Cecília Müller explained that they also live among us, from an epidemiological point of view they are treated in the same way as Hungarian citizens, and now there is enough vaccine available for their vaccination.

She added: Vaccination of registered 16-18-year-olds with Pfizer will begin after May 10th. The US-German manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech has previously initiated an authorization for the vaccine for the 12-15 age group at the US and more recently the European Medicines Agency. After the permit was granted, the vaccination will be extended to another age group in Hungary as well, she underlined.

The national chief medical officer also said that educators who work as supervisors during the graduation exams that began on Monday will receive a reminder sms on the second vaccination on Saturday, regardless of whether their caller had previously spoken on a weekday.

MTI