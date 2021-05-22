Hungary Records 47 Covid Fatalities, 657 New Infections

Fully 47 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 657 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 4,898,866 people have received a first jab, while 2,886,292 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 110,034, while hospitals are treating 1,645 Covid patients, 195 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 16,209 people in official quarantine, while 5,697,748 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 801,025 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,427. Fully 661,564 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay