A red code came into force on Monday morning due to the heat

The red code came into force nationwide on Monday morning at 8 a.m. because the National Meteorological Service forecasts that the average daily temperature will exceed 27 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the secretary of state for social affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources (Emmi) announced at a news conference in Budapest on Monday.

Attila Fülöp said the alarm is forecast to take effect until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Under the special procedure, the protection of life comes first, so although the placement of the homeless is primarily the responsibility of the institutions providing homeless care, all institutions in the social sector must receive the homeless at the signal of the dispatcher, regardless of who they provide services to, said the Secretary of State.

He added that the red code is also intended to draw society’s attention to the special situation.

The Secretary of State asks everyone, if they see a person in trouble, to call the regional dispatch service, which can act immediately on the signals.

MTI