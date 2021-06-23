Prosecutor Presses Charges Against Football Fans Assaulting Slovaks

The prosecutor’s office has pressed charges against three Hungarians on suspicion of assaulting Slovak football supporters after a Hungary-Slovakia match back in September 2019, the municipal chief prosecutor of Budapest told MTI.

According to Tibor Ibolya’s statement, two, 35 and 31 year-old brothers and a 27 year old third person, as part of a larger group, attacked a group of Slovak supporters on their way back to their hotel after the match. The three suspects chased two Slovak fans, hit one of them, and caused serious injuries to the other, who suffered a broken nose and fractured ribs. The prosecutor’s office has proposed suspended prison sentences and banning the suspects from visiting football events.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay