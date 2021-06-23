The city of Debrecen is asking the Ministry of Agriculture for money for road development

The municipality of Debrecen intends to submit an application to the Ministry of Agriculture to support the development of Csárda út and Felsőpércsi utca. The tender will be decided by the city assembly on June 24, 2021.

Local government representative Viktor Papp, leader of the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the Debrecen General Assembly, László Pósán, parliamentary representative and local government representative Szabolcs Komolay held a press conference on 22 June 2021 on Csárda út.

As Viktor Papp said, at the initiative of the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the Debrecen General Assembly, the Kertuz Development Program was launched in 2012, the aim of which is to improve the everyday living conditions of the inhabitants of the suburban areas.

A record amount of HUF 6.1 billion is available in the city’s budget this year for the implementation of the Horticultural Development Program, the largest part of which is the range of road constructions implemented on the initiative of the population in the amount of HUF 1.7 billion. Of this, road construction can take place on more than 25 streets, or this year. At the meeting of the city on June 24, the general assembly of the city will deal with the proposal that proposes the submission of a tender for the further development of Csárda út and Felsőpércsi utca. The tender was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture to support the development of outlying local roads. In the event of a successful tender, the asphalting of the existing 350-meter section on Csárda út would continue for 620 meters, and on Felsőpércsi utca for 434 meters, together with the solution of stormwater drainage and the necessary replacement of utilities. The expected total cost of the project is HUF 357.5 million, of which HUF 300 million would be the tender support, and the remaining amount would be the local government’s own resources. Viktor Papp said the Fidesz-KDNP faction would support the proposal to improve the quality of life for those living in the garden.

According to László Pósán, Member of Parliament, it is perhaps strange that Debrecen wants to submit a tender for the Ministry of Agriculture. However, the justification for this is given by the fact that Debrecen is the largest settlement in the country with a single administrative area, and within this area there is a significant proportion of outlying areas where a smaller settlement lives. László Pósán emphasized that the proportion of outlying areas is also high in his constituency, so he considers it a natural task to support local interests and development ideas like the current one. He hopes that the General Assembly will support this tender, and that the resources will also enable it to be successful, so that the planned developments, which will be a huge step forward for the daily lives of those living in the garden, can be realized.

The local government representative Szabolcs Komolay emphasized that the local government of Debrecen has always thought of a long-term urban development strategy, in the framework of which it develops all areas of the city in an appropriate way, including the outlying areas. The Csárda road, which serves as a collection road, is already paved at more than 300 meters, but since the entire road is about 2 kilometers long, the planned paving at another 620 meters would also be a huge step forward. As Szabolcs Komolay emphasized, according to the plans, in addition to the solution of asphalting and stormwater drainage, sewerage will also take place, which will provide an opportunity for sewage drainage to take place in the surrounding streets in the future. According to the representative, within the framework of the Debrecen 2030 Program, the developments in this area would also affect Monostorpályi and Sikló streets in the future. If the support of the General Meeting is available and the tender is successful, Szabolcs Komolay is confident that in the second half of this year or towards the end of the year the city will be able to start further development of Csárda út and Felsőpércsi utca.

Debrecen City Hall Press