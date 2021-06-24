Justice Minister: Ensuring Undisturbed Child Development ‘Primary Duty’

Hungary considers it a primary duty to protect families and ensure the undisturbed development of children, Justice Minister Judit Varga said after a meeting of the European Union’s General Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

Speaking to Hungarian reporters, Varga underlined the need to protect families’ right to raise children, saying that it must not be “handed over to lobby groups”. She said that only those had trouble understanding Hungary’s new law against paedophiles who didn’t want to understand it. “It’s regrettable that Europe is under pressure from a liberal steamroller,” she said.

Varga said ideological debates on issues like migration, the family, religion and national identity were being dressed up as political and legal debates and would never be settled, arguing that they represented the clash of two conflicting worldviews.

hungarymatters.hu