A Cable Has Been Cut at Apafa, Trains are Late

On the Debrecen-Apafa section, the journey time is expected to be 20-30 minutes longer until evening, Mávinform reported.

The safety device between Debrecen and Apafa failed due to a power failure on Thursday afternoon, and the barriers are not working either, Mávinform reported. On the Záhony main line and the Debrecen-Mátészalka line, the journey time can increase by 15-30 minutes.



The failure of the safety device was caused by cable cutting, the travel time on the Debrecen-Apafa section is expected to be 20-30 minutes longer in the evening.

dehir.hu

pixabay