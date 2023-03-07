A priest may have committed a crime by offending a minor, and he was suspended from his post by the Archbishop of Kalocsa

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A priest may have committed a crime by offending a minor, and he was suspended from his post by the Archbishop of Kalocsa

A priest was suspended in the Archdiocese of Kalocsa-Kecskemét on suspicion of a crime committed against a minor, Magyar Kurír learned.

In a statement sent to the newspaper, the archdiocese reported that a priest had been complained about through the whistleblower page of its child and youth protection service.

Kalocsa-Kecskemét Archbishop Balázs Bábel ordered a preliminary investigation in accordance with church law to investigate the case, and the priest was suspended with immediate effect – the paper quotes the announcement of the Archdiocese of Kalocsa-Kecskemét.

After listening to the parties involved, the Archbishop’s Office also approached the state authorities in the case, and at the same time, they initiated the forwarding of the documentation of the preliminary investigation to the competent Vatican Dicastery for Religion.

 

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.

Related Posts

Family House Caught Fire in Nagyhegyes

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A Hungarian bank is taken over by a foreign company

Bácsi Éva

A priest may have committed a crime by offending a minor, and he was suspended from his post by the Archbishop of Kalocsa

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *