Sugár Battai is already thinking about the Paris Olympics

After Katinka Battai Sugár’s first individual World Cup victory, she is primarily concentrating on the Junior World Championship, but the qualification for the Paris Olympics is already on her mind.

The DEAC fencer won the gold medal at the Women’s Swordsmen’s World Cup in Athens with a confident performance on Saturday. The 19-year-old fencer came to the Greek capital straight from the Junior European Championships in Tallinn, where she beat the defending World Cup champion Emura Misaki of Japan in the quarter-finals, beating Spanish, Italian, and French opponents. In the semi-finals, she defeated French Olympic bronze medalist Manon Apithy-Brunet in Tokyo, and in the finals, she defeated four-time individual world champion Olga Harlan of Ukraine.

“It was a huge experience as I progressed through the day and beat the bigger and bigger names, I became more and more liberated and confident”

– said Battai when contacted by M1, who also added that her qualifier had a difficult start, as she had to defeat her teammate, Luca Szűcs, to get to the main draw after three losing and winning matches.

“After the match, Anna Márton came to me and told me that whoever knocks out a teammate must definitely win the competition, so it’s funny to think back on that”

– said the member of last year’s world champion Hungarian team, who also revealed that she was not nervous at all during the tournament.

Battai, who won the European Championship with the junior team, fought a fierce match with her Ukrainian rival in the final, and she considers her first WC victory, which she won in the same place as the three-time Olympic champion Áron Szilágyi, an important milestone.

“She’s a great role model of mine, so I’m happy that we have such a common point. I work very hard so that I can even achieve similar results to her”

– she said, and then she also mentioned that her goal is to make it to next year’s Olympics in Paris with the team after the Junior World Championships.

debreceninap.hu